(KPLR) – The Sunset Hills man accused of killing his estranged wife will stay behind bars at least for now. A St. Louis County judge declined Tuesday to reduce the $2 million dollar cash only bond for John McLaughlin.

To be released on bond he will have to pay the full amount.

McLaughlin is accused of killing is wife Linda.

She disappeared nearly a year ago.

Investigators recently found her body in a shallow grave in the Mark Twain National Forest.