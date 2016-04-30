Fort Bragg soldier charged with rape of fellow soldier

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
A soldier stationed at Fort Bragg has been charged with the rape and kidnapping of a fellow soldier, police said Saturday.
Johnathan Simpson, 26, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and sexual battery, according to Fayetteville, North Carolina police. The alleged assault occurred off base in Fayetteville, and the 26-year-old victim and Simpson are in the same Army unit, police said.
Simpson remained in custody Saturday at the Cumberland County Detention Center and was being held under a $250,000 secured bond.
Attorney information for Simpson was not immediately available, and Army officials at Fort Bragg declined to comment.
CNN’s Carma Hassan contributed to this report.
By Daniella Diaz
35.141455
-79.007995