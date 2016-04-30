Fort Bragg soldier charged with rape of fellow soldier

A soldier stationed at Fort Bragg has been charged with the rape and kidnapping of a fellow soldier, police said Saturday.

Johnathan Simpson, 26, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and sexual battery, according to Fayetteville, North Carolina police. The alleged assault occurred off base in Fayetteville, and the 26-year-old victim and Simpson are in the same Army unit, police said.

Simpson remained in custody Saturday at the Cumberland County Detention Center and was being held under a $250,000 secured bond.

Attorney information for Simpson was not immediately available, and Army officials at Fort Bragg declined to comment.