ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - On Sunday, April 24th, Brightside will be at the St. Louis Earth Day Festival in Forest Park, one of the largest Earth Day celebrations in the nation. Brightside will offer information, fun activities and an opportunity to ask questions about cleaning, greening and recycling in St. Louis.

Volunteers needed for the following shifts:

•10am-12pm

•12pm-2pm

•2pm-4pm

•4pm-6pm

More information: Brightsidestl.org