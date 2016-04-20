Person wounded in shooting on Wash. Univ. Danforth Campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - One person is injured after a shooting Wednesday near Washington University's campus. The campus was put on lockdown and students were put on alert.

School officials first alerted students about a person with a weapon on campus just after 1:30pm. The University told students and staff to take shelter where they felt safe until further notice.

The shooting happened on the Danforth Campus near Forsyth. The Clayton Police Department is investigating the shooting along with the Washington University Police Department

A woman was hit by a bullet in the arm and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is not clear what led to the shooting. The gunman remains at large.

Students say this is the third gunman reported on or near the campus in the last month.

The school was placed on lock down for more than an hour. The all clear was given just before 3pm. The investigation is on-going as police continue to look for the gunman.

Clayton Police are trying to find the person responsible for the shooting. Chief Kevin Murphy says their investigation is showing this was not a random incident. It may have been an act of road rage.

Investigators say a man driving a black SUV fired shots at a silver vehicle. The vehicle took off traveling east on Forsyth toward Skinker. Police are reviewing surveillance video from the area to help find a suspect.

There will be extra patrols in the area tonight.

"We are doing what we always do we are ensuring the safety and security of our citizens and whatever that requires we will be sure to do that." said Clayton Police Chief Kevin Murphy.

Police are asking that if anyone has information in this incident , call them at 314-290-8425

