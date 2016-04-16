× Beyonce teases ‘Lemonade’ coming to HBO

The Beyhive is getting in formation.

Beyonce on Saturday posted a video on Instagram with the caption “#LEMONADE 4.23 9PM ET | HBO.”

The super short trailer features a cornrowed Beyonce resting her head on the hood of a car with a voiceover saying, “What am I gonna do love, what am I going to do?”

Fans have eagerly been awaiting the singer’s new album as she is set to begin her Formation World Tour on April 27 in Miami. There was speculation that the new tunes would drop on April 4, given that the number “4” has special significance to the star and her husband, rapper/mogul Jay Z.

So there was much excitement at the coming of “Lemonade” — even if folks aren’t sure exactly what that is.

Some fans have speculated about “Project Lemonade,” which they believe will be an “album film” featuring the new music.

By Lisa Respers France