Blues preparing for playoffs against the Blackhawks

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - The St. Louis Blues open the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.

With the Cardinals in town and some Windy City fans as well, downtown will be a buzz with sports fans.

You might remember the last time these two teams met in the playoffs in 2014; the Blues took the first two games in overtime, only to see the Blackhawks win four in a row and their eventual Stanley Cup Trophy.

There are signs everywhere that the Stanley Cup Playoffs are ready to begin. In fact, signs were installed on the outside of the Scottrade Center Tuesday afternoon.

Tomorrow there's a pregame plaza party at 5 pm before Wednesday night's Blues versus Blackhawks game one.

Fans attending the game will received a free Pietrangelo jersey rally towel.

At Friday's game, fans will get a Shattenkirk jersey rally towel.

This afternoon Blues staff and officer workers placed those rally towels on each seat inside the Scotttrade Center.