Patriot Guard escorts one of their own to his final resting place

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Members of the Patriot Guard escorted one of their own on his final journey. Mark Schroeder was struck and killed on his motorcycle at the end of a funeral procession. Hundreds who lined streets to support the fallen guard.

Inside Assumption Catholic Church friends and family remembered 64-year-old Mark Schroder. A sense of patriotism was in the air outside the church as hundreds of people proudly waved American flags along the streets in support of Mark Schroeder as he was escorted to his final resting place.

Those who knew Schroeder say he died doing what he loved, serving others. The Patriot Guard Captain was riding a motorcycle as the tail vehicle in a funeral procession and was fatally stuck Monday en route to Jefferson Barracks Cemetery.

Schroder was hit by a vehicle driven by a 64-year-old woman at an intersection near Telegraph road. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Friday the fallen Patriot Guard took his final journey to his resting place as he was escorted by his fellow brothers

"Mark went above and beyond. He dedicated his life not only to his country but to our veterans. You can't let something like that slip. You have to come out here and show him support." said supporter Brandon Phillips.

Many who did not know the guard personally paid tribute. They felt it was necessary to pay homage to a hero from their community.

Police said no charges will be filed against the driver of the minivan. She was stopped at a light as the procession passed. The light changed to green and she thought the procession had cleared. She simply didn't see Schoeder on the motorcycle.