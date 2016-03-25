Missouri political advisor defends Ted Cruz’s policy on Muslims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Six people have been arrested in a large police operation in Brussels as two suspects in the deadly Brussels bombings remain on the run. But here in St. Louis, security experts gathered Thursday evening to discuss how best to keep the homeland safe from terrorists.

According to foreign and defense policy expert James Carafano, your odds of being killed by a terrorist are 1 in 20 million, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still a real problem. Carafano said the best way to protect yourself and your country is to do the same thing you do to be safe in everyday life.

"See something say something is a really good thing. It is not asking you to be an FBI agent or a CSI detective, it is just saying if you see something that is weird to you and it is out of place in your community, you should report that to somebody," Carafano said.

Earlier this week, U.S. Senator and Republican presidential contender Ted Cruz said law enforcement should step up its policing in Muslim neighborhoods in the U.S. in wake of the terror attacks in Brussels. Former Missouri Senator Jim Talent, now a foreign policy advisor for Cruz, stands behind the idea.

"If you do this in a way where we are working with local community leaders, which we definitely should do, than Muslim parents who are afraid of their kid being radicalized will welcome this kind of thing," Talent said. "We have to get serious about stopping these people or they are going to threaten every community."

Faizan Syed, executive director for the St. Louis chapter of Council on Islamic American Relations, said the idea is ridiculous and doesn’t even make sense.

"Nowhere in the country is there such thing as a ‘Muslim neighborhood.’ That entire concept makes absolutely no sense, so even this idea that they are going to patrol Muslim neighborhoods – what Muslim neighborhoods?” Syed said. “And even if they did theoretically start patrolling Muslim neighborhoods, this is not people selling drugs on the street. Terrorism is done in back rooms and back doors, and then it is executed in public, so even if you had law enforcement doing this is would be a total waste of time.”