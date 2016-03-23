× Red Cross in need of ‘type O negative’ blood

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – People with ‘type O negative’ blood are often referred to as “universal donors,” since their blood can be accepted by people with other blood types.

Type O negative blood is often used in hospital emergency rooms and trauma centers, because in those situations there is little or no time to determine a patient’s blood type. But less than seven percent of the U.S. population has type O negative blood.

The American Red Cross is in significant need for the universal blood type. The Red Cross has to collect approximately 14,000 blood and platelet donations every day for patients at hospitals and blood transfusion centers nationwide.

Anyone who donates through May 15 will be entered into a drawing to win four single-day tickets to any of the 10 Cedar Fair theme parks across the country.

You’ll need to make an appointment to donate blood. To schedule an appointment or find out more information on donor eligibility, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.