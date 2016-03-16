Teenagers shot seek help at north city elementary school

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Police are investigating after three teenagers were shot at a bus stop in St. Louis City.

Police say two suspects fired shots into a crowd of children around 7:40 a.m. on Davison Avenue and Genevieve, in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

A 15-year-old female was shot in the stomach and two males, 16 and 17-years-old, were both shot in the leg.

Two victims sought help at Walbridge Elementary School located in the 5000 block of Davison. The third victim sought help at a home on Thrush Avenue.

Authorities say all three victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

