Suspect under arrest after body found in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, IL (KPLR) - Police have a suspect in custody in connection with a body found this Sunday in Belleville. Nathan Funkhouser, 34, was found dead in his North 40th Street apartment.

Circumstances surrounding the death led investigators to believe it was a murder. An autopsy was conducted on Funkhouser's body Monday.

The Major Case Squad identified many of the victim's aquaintences who provided tips that led investigators to a suspect in this case. They took the suspect into custody on Tuesday. They say the suspect knows the victim.

“Well there were different injuries to the victim. We can't get into detail on that because we're in the preliminary stages of the investigation, but hopefully in the near future we will be able to give you more detail on that.” Belleville Police Lt. Matt Eiskant told FOX 2 Monday.

Major Case Squad detectives are asking for help in this investigation. If you know anything about what happened to Nathan Funkhouser, or how he died, please call 618-234-1212, extension 2770. You can also call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477.