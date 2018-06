This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video KIRKWOOD, MO (KPLR) – Saturday’s record high temperature 78 degrees got St. Louisans out of the house out and about, as people got out biking, walking and eating outside. Kelley Hoskins shows how people enjoyed the weather. Filed in: News Topics: nice weather Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email