Bank robber runs by TV reporter during live report

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A television news reporter helped crack a bank robbery case live on the air.

Adam Sallet, a reporter with KIMT-TV in Mason City, Iowa, was live on TV during the noon newscast on Tuesday when the bank manager ran out of the bank and pointed at the suspect.

"That guy right there... that's the robber," the bank manager can be heard saying.

Sallet then said, "Oh... that's the robber! This is live TV folks... that's the robber, just went by according to the bank employee. I got to go call 911. Talk to you later."

The Post-Bulletin reports suspect's vehicle was spotted on U.S. Highway 52. The 36-year-old Rochester man was pulled over south of Minneapolis and arrested at gunpoint.

The suspect was arrested and charged with attempting to rob the bank on Monday and again on Tuesday.