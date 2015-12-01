Man charged for murdering Ferguson woman after Facebook meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO (KPLR) - A man has been charged with shooting a Ferguson single mother, Sharae Bradford, 25, last Saturday. Stassie Greer, 20, of Jennings has been charged with 1st degree murder, 1st degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Greer arranged to meet the victim for sex in exchange for money at her apartment, according to the probable cause statement from St. Louis County Police. There was evidence of a sexual encounter found near the victim's body.

A witness identified Greer as a man entering the victim's apartment in a photo lineup. Surveillance video also shows Greer entering Bradford's apartment complex at around 4:50pm. Video shows Greer, attempting to conceal his appearance, leaving her apartment complex at around 5:30pm.

A relative found 25-year-old Sharae Bradford`s nude body face down at around 6pm on her bed Saturday night in her Versailles apartment. The complex is located in the 1500 block of Northwinds Estate Drive. The victim was killed by a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

The medical examiner also found seminal fluid on swabs applied to many parts of the victim's body, according to the probable cause statement.

Family members say Bradford was lying in a pool of blood. They believe the person responsible for Bradford`s death is Stassie Greer. Bradford met him on Facebook last week. He dropped by her home for the first time Saturday night.

Investigators from the Major Case Squad have been working on this case. The victim's phone and rent money was missing from her apartment. A search warrant was conducted at the Greer's house and Bradford's phone was found.

Family members tell FOX 2 that Bradford was an aspiring nurse and mother of a 6-year-old girl. They say they're glad her daughter wasn't home when she was killed.

The major Case Squad says Greer is being transferred to St. Louis County Jail. He will be held on a $1,000,000 cash only bond.