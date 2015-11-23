× St. Patrick Center serves up Thanksgiving meals for homeless

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Thanksgiving came early Monday for hundreds of homeless or previously homeless people who are now St. Patrick Center clients. The center provided 400 of its clients a full Thanksgiving dinner including turkey, desert and all the fixins.

To be eligible, the clients have had to be in St. Patrick Center programs designed to better their lives for at least a year.

Organizer say today`s giveaway is like a reward for the clients.

We spoke with Maria Hoye, who at one point was homeless with children.

She credits the St. Patrick center for turning her life around.

‘The fact that someone has basically prepared a meal on my table that I can prepare for my children at one point in my life that I could not is tremendously a blessing,’ said Maria.

St. Patrick Center CEO Laurie Phillips added, ‘For us, what it does is it allows our clients to see that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, that they`ve made progress and that their life can be just as it was prior to them finding themselves in a housing crisis.’

Three major donors helped to make the giveaway possible.

They are Schnucks, the Nooter Corporation and the St. Clement of Rome Parish.