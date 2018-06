Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- The Restaurant at The Cheshire in Clayton will host Thanksgiving Day Dinner, November 26th. Executive Chef Rex Hale joined us on KPLR 11 with more on the event.

His delicious, buffet-style meal will be served from 11a.m. until 6p.m. That leaves you plenty of time to come back for seconds!

Dinner is $55 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under and free for children 4 and under.

For additional information visit: restaurant-stl.com/happenings