Hazelwood outlet mall up for sale via online auction

November 14, 2015
HAZELWOOD, MO (KPLR)-The St. Louis Outlet Mall in Hazelwood is set to go on sale on an auction website. Online bidding for the 1.2 million square-foot mall formerly known as the St. Louis Mills will start Monday at Auction.com.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the starting bid of $1.5 million is down from the $3.5 million price that was posted just a few days ago.

New competition and an isolated location are behind the decline of the mall, which is just off Highway 370 west of Interstate 270.