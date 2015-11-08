“Change is needed”: MU President responds to protests, football boycott
COLUMBIA, MO (KPLR)-The president of the university is speaking out after African-American members of the Mizzou football team said they would boycott all football activities in support of other campus protesters.
The criticism of University of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe comes in the wake of a number of racially charged incidents on campus, including at least two incidents of African American students being confronted on campus with racial slurs. One student is even on a hunger strike, demanding that Wolfe resign.
On Sunday afternoon, Wolfe released the following statement.
It is clear to all of us that change is needed, and we appreciate the thoughtfulness and passion which have gone into the sharing of concerns. My administration has been meeting around the clock and has been doing a tremendous amount of reflection on how to address these complex matters.
Clearly, we are open to listening to all sides, and are confident that we can come together to improve the student experience on our campuses. We want to find the best way to get everyone around the table and create the safe space for a meaningful conversation that promotes change. We will share next steps as soon as they are confirmed.
In conjunction with campus representatives, the university began work on a systemwide diversity and inclusion strategy, plan and metrics for the University of Missouri System as part of my strategic goals (see 1.4.i of the System Strategic Plan) as approved by the Board of Curators in summer 2015.
Our due date for announcing the strategy was April 2016, having allowed for multiple stakeholders (e.g., faculty, staff, students, consultants) across the system to provide input into the plan.
The majority of items listed on the Concerned Student 1950 List of Demands were already included in the draft of the strategy. While the student list provides more detail and more specific metrics than had been established in the UM System plan, we had anticipated providing specificity and detail to the plan over the coming months.
In the meantime, I am dedicated to ongoing dialogue to address these very complex, societal issues as they affect our campus community.