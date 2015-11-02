× WB I-64 traffic to be moved off nearly 80 year old Boone bridge

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KPLR)- Know before you go, MoDOT will move westbound traffic on Interstate 64 off the 1930s Daniel Boone Bridge this week.

One lane of westbound I-64 before Chesterfield Airport Road will close at 7:00pm, Wednesday, November 4. Then a second lane and the ramp from Chesterfield Airport Road will close at 10:00pm. Two of the three lanes will reopen by 5:00amThursday and at that time traffic will be using the 1980s bridge, which previously carried eastbound traffic.

By Thursday afternoon, three lanes will be open across the bridge heading into St. Charles County. The right lane will remain closed across the bridge until the end of the year.

Until mid-November, there will be a traffic split leading up to the bridge with two lanes of I-64 going to the left and one to the right.

The current westbound 1930s bridge will be demolished in early 2016.

A new eastbound bridge span opened in June. That allowed crews to begin rehabbing the 1980s bridge for westbound traffic. Construction on the Boone Bridge project is expected to total $111 million.

More information: www.modot.org/boonebridge