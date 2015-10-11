× Southwest Airlines: Technical issues requiring airline to do manual check-in

NEW YORK — Southwest Airlines warned customers Sunday that “technical issues” are requiring the airline to check-in customers manually, causing longer wait times.

The company warned fliers to arrive “at least two hours prior to their scheduled departures to help minimize delays,” spokeswoman Michelle Agnew said in a statement.

We apologize for this morning's technical issues. We are working to restore service to our Customers, and we appreciate your patience. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 11, 2015

“We’re experiencing technology issues today which are requiring us to process Customers manually as they arrive at airports for travel,” Agnew added.

She said about 100 Southwest flights were delayed Sunday morning. The airline has 3600 scheduled throughout the day. Customers are encouraged to use swamedia.com for updates.

Southwest’s technical difficulties come just three months after a glitch at United Airlines grounded 4,900 scheduled flights.

–CNN’s Carma Hassan contributed to this report