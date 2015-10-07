Suspect arrested in murder of Normandy H.S. graduate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, MO (KPLR) - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed charges Wednesday night in a Major Case Squad murder investigation of a recent Normandy High School graduate who was shot and killed over the weekend

According to documents released Wednesday night by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the suspect admitted to shooting the Normandy graduate Melvin Pouge multiple times and taking money from the victims pockets

Some Normandy high students are heartbroken after the death of 19-year-old Melvin Pogue was gunned down.

Pogue was a 2015 graduate of Normandy High School.

Last weekend students say he attended homecoming activities.

The recent graduate was found shot to death Saturday night in the 6400 block of Myrtle Avenue in Wellston.

The North County Police Cooperative along with the Major Case Squad have been working around the clock to find the person responsible

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged 18-year-old Jermaine McDaniels with murder and armed criminal action

Investigators say McDaniels admitted to shooting the victim.

Normandy School District Superintendent Charles Pierson sent his condolences to the 2015 graduate's family.

The North County Cooperative investigators say there have been three homicides in the city of Wellston this year with two of those cases solved and they are very close to solving the third one.