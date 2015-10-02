Man cries uncontrollably when he finds out his wife is pregnant after 17 years of trying

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Dana Griffin-Graves said she and her husband Arkell started trying to have kids after they got married 17 years ago.

“We had everything planned,” she told Buzzfeed.

But the couple didn’t anticipate the struggles that were ahead.

After delivering a stillborn baby at six months, and four miscarriages, the couple decided to let go of their dream of being parents.

“It just didn’t work out, so we kind of gave up,” Dana said.

So time passed and their hearts began to heal. Dana recently started walking with her friends, but she wasn’t losing weight like they were. So she went to the doctor.

That’s when she found out she’s five months pregnant.

“I was ecstatic,” she said. “We hadn’t planned anything, we weren’t trying.”

So she started thinking of a way to surprise her husband with the news. The mommy-to-be put literal buns in the oven, and next to the buns, she placed a sonogram picture.

When Arkell realized he’s going to be a dad, his reaction was perfect.