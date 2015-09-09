Tee for Tuition Golf Tournament Sep. 21 in Sunset Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- How would you like to hit the linx and help a great cause at the same time? That's the goal of the St. Louis Community College 4th Annual Tee for Tuition Golf Tournament. Chancellor of St. Louis Community College Jeff Pittman and JoAnn Digman, Executive Director of the St. Louis Community College Foundation join us with more.

The St. Louis Community College 4th Annual Tee for Tuition Golf Tournament is Monday, September 21st at Tapawingo National Golf Club in Sunset Hills.

For more information visit stlcc.edu/golf