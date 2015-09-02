Last chance to enter raffle for St. Jude’s Dream Home

Posted 6:23 pm, September 2, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ST. PETERS (KPLR) - Someone's dream is soon to come true! St. Jude's Dream Home giveaway is less than 24 hours away. A beautiful home located at 111 Scenic Drive in St. Peters is set to be given away Thursday morning during FOX 2 News in the Morning.

The home that's valued at $560,000 has various amenities, including a 14 ft. kitchen island, wine cellar, theatre room, entertainment space/basement, and oversized master shower.

Other prizes that will be given away tomorrow morning include:

•A 40 person suite at Busch for a game during 2016 season (includes food & beverage)

•2015 GMC Terrain SLT 1, courtesy of Gateway Buick GMC

•$10,000 shopping spree at Rothman Furniture & Mattress stores •All inclusive vacation for two to Mexico or the Caribbean

To get one of the few remaining tickets, don't delay! Call 1-800-667-3394 or go to DreamHome.org. Good luck!