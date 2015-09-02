Last chance to enter raffle for St. Jude’s Dream Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS (KPLR) - Someone's dream is soon to come true! St. Jude's Dream Home giveaway is less than 24 hours away. A beautiful home located at 111 Scenic Drive in St. Peters is set to be given away Thursday morning during FOX 2 News in the Morning.

The home that's valued at $560,000 has various amenities, including a 14 ft. kitchen island, wine cellar, theatre room, entertainment space/basement, and oversized master shower.

Other prizes that will be given away tomorrow morning include:

•A 40 person suite at Busch for a game during 2016 season (includes food & beverage)

•2015 GMC Terrain SLT 1, courtesy of Gateway Buick GMC

•$10,000 shopping spree at Rothman Furniture & Mattress stores •All inclusive vacation for two to Mexico or the Caribbean

To get one of the few remaining tickets, don't delay! Call 1-800-667-3394 or go to DreamHome.org. Good luck!