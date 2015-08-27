3-year-old injured during shoot-out in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A 3-year-old St. Louis boy is in stable condition after being shot. This is the third shooting involving a child in the region since last week.

This latest case happened Thursday morning outside of a north St. Louis home when police say a three year old boy was shot in the buttocks. Family members rushed the three year old boy to a local hospital. Police say he is in stable condition.

It all unfolded a little after 8 a.m. on Bessie near Shreve not far from Kingshighway. The little boy’s father tells police that he had walked out of his home to put his son into his vehicle. That`s when the dad says three men confronted him with guns and began to force him back into the house.

Other residents in the home heard the commotion and came outside to see the confrontation. Two of those residents went back inside, got guns, then came back out and opened fire at the suspects. The suspects shot back, then took off.

A window of a minivan shot out at the scene. That car apparently was not involved in the incident.

After the gunfight, the little boy's family members realized the vehicle that the child was still in had been hit by gunfire. The family noticed the child had been shot in the buttocks and that’s when they took off for the hospital.

A source confirms that the child was taken to a hospital in a Dodge truck. We captured video of that silver truck with police tape around it at a local hospital. We also saw what appeared to be at least one bullet hole in a passenger side door.

This is at least the third young child shot in the St. Louis area since August 18.

Police say two guns were recovered from the home where this all unfolded.

At this point, police don`t have any detailed descriptions of the suspects except that two are in their mid 20s and one in his 50s.