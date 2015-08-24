Man found dead on sidewalk in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- St. Louis city police are starting the new week with a new murder investigation. The latest homicide happened overnight in south St. Louis.

A man's body was found around 2a.m. on South Broadway near Davis. Investigators say the victim is 16-year-old DeMontae Young. He was shot at least four times in his upper body. He was found on the sidewalk.

There are no suspects at this time.

This murder comes after another violent weekend in the city. Multiple shootings left one dead and four injured. There is no word of any official connection between any of the cases.

Monday morning`s murder brings the total for the year in the City of St. Louis to 133.