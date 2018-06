This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Driver killed in single car crash on I-55 STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – Police have identified the victim in a deadly accident on Interstate 55 Saturday morning. Police say 25 year old Zak Stafford, of Bloomsdale, tried to exit the interstate onto Route TT in Ste. Genevieve County around 4:30am when he went off the road and flipped his jeep Cherokee. Stafford died at the scene.

