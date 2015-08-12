Building collapse causing traffic delays on Eads Bridge and MetroLink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Because of Wednesday’s partial building collapse on Laclede Landing, the westbound lanes of the Eads Bridge have been shutdown. Metro has closed its station at the landing. MetroLink trains are not operation between 5th & Missouri and Stadium stations. Metros is using shuttle to ferry passenger between 5th & Missouri and Stadium MetroLink stations.

Because of the building collapse, Metro expects delays of up to 60 minutes. Passenger traveling on the Red and Blue lines of MetroLink could see delays of up to 20 minutes.

Blue line trains are only operating from Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Forest Park- DeBaliviere MetroLink Stations.

For the latest updates on Metro service, visit the Rider Alert section of http://www.metrostlouis.org or follow @STLMetro on Twitter or St. Louis Metro Transit on Facebook.