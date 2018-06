Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Dogwood Anthracnose, a disease that kills dogwood trees, is currently in the St. Louis area. Mark Grueber, a St. Charles County forester for the Missouri Department of Conservation, joined KPLR 11 to share some ideas for treatment and prevention for Missouri’s state tree.

For more information on dogwood trees you can visit their website: mdc.mo.gov.