A spokesman for Hillary Clinton said Saturday that the former secretary of state will publicly testify before the House special committee investigating the 2012 Benghazi attacks. Clinton campaign spokesman Nick Merrill said she accepted the invitation on Friday and will testify on Oct. 22. The attacks on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, on Sept. 11, 2012 left four Americans dead, including U.S. Ambassador Christopher J. Stevens.
Hillary Clinton to testify before Benghazi committee in October
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
