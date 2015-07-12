× Memorial held for man hit and killed on Broadway

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A memorial service was held Sunday afternoon for fatal hit and run victim Bapi Gupta. Family and friends gathered to remember the 50-year-old man at the Franklin Room on Allen Street in Soulard.

Investigators say he was hit in front of the Broadway Oyster Bar on June 28th, and died a few days later from his injuries.

A 15-year-old girl is in juvenile custody in connection to the case.

Gupta’s family wants to start a pedestrian awareness campaign along Broadway, asking for more street lights and crosswalks.