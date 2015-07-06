Hit and run driver turns himself in after fatal St. Charles motorcycle crash

Posted 4:58 pm, July 6, 2015, by , Updated at 05:34PM, July 6, 2015
Derrell E.D. Hall , 25

ST. CHARLES, MO (KPLR)- An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a motorcycle driver following a weekend hit and run. Around 1:30am Saturday, St. Charles Police say that a motorcycle traveling south on N. Second St. was struck by a Jeep traveling west on Lawrence Street. The driver of the Jeep fled on foot after the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle, 44-year old Jason Julian of St. Charles, later died at the hospital. A female passenger was seriously injured.

On Sunday, July 5, the 25-year old Derrell E.D. Hall of Winfield, MO, surrendered to police. He has been charged with one count of 1st degree Involuntary Manslaughter and Felony Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident.  Other charges are pending.

His bond has been set at $50,000, cash only.