Teens share business success at entrepreneur camp

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - St. Louis area teenagers are making their marks in the world of business by launching their own successful companies. Jaylen Bledsoe, a 17-year-old senior at Hazelwood West launched his IT company when he was twelve. Bledsoe's company has grown over the years to include social media. Television personality Steve Harvey and American Idol contestant Jordan Sparks are two of his many clients. Bledsoe is sharing the secrets to his success with students at Mathews-Dickey Boys’ and Girls' Club. The 11-day entrepreneur camp, which is sponsored by MasterCard, is called Jaylen Bledsoe University. Bledsoe along with other entrepreneurs and innovators are teaching children how to start their own successful businesses.