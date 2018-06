Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES (KPLR) – The Los Angeles Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals awarded its 33rd annual National Hero Dog Award to...a cat?

Tara the tabby cat won the award for fighting off a dog that attacked her five-year-old owner in Bakersfield, California in May 2014.

The incident was captured on a home CCTV system and quickly went viral.