Cardinals offering limited number of free tickets June 18th

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The Cardinals are offering a limited number of free tickets on June 18th. It is part of the “Cards Win, You Save!” program. The Cardinals won four games during the June 12th-16th homestand. Those wins, plus a credit for the rainout on June 14th, add up to a $20 discount!

As a result, 5,000 Pavilion and Terrace level tickets are free for the July 1st game against the White Sox and the July 2nd game against the Padres. The giveaway will begin at 10a.m. CT.

There is a limit of two tickets per customer.

Free tickets do not apply to previous purchase.

For more information visit: stlouis.cardinals.mlb.com