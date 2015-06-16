St. Louis needs a change in the weather

Posted 5:33 pm, June 16, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - I don't know about you, but I am ready for a weather change. If it's not raining, there's enough humidity to make you feel as if you can wear the air. The only good thing about bad weather is it can make you appreciate the weather when it improves. I don't know about you, but whenever the weather improves, it's going to feel really good.