WASHINGTON, MO (KPLR) - Do you need a new job? If so, the Missouri Career Center in Washington, Missouri is hosting a job fair. The event is scheduled to run from 10a.m. until 2p.m. Job seekers are asked to come dressed in business attire.

Please bring an up-to-date resume.

For more information on the job fair visit jobs.mo.gov