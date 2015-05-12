Hi-Pointe theatre to add second screen to backlot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – It’s a cherished and revered movie theatre that’s been in operation since 1922. The Hi-Pointe Theatre was the last of its breed, a single screen movie house. But that’s getting ready to change as the theatre is set to add a second screen soon.

The main theatre will seat 450, while what is being called the backlot, will seat 48 people.

As the name implies, the second screen will be built on the Hi-Pointe’s back parking lot.

