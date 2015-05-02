Grocery and convenience stores may soon be able to sell growlers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - “To go” draft beer from grocery stores and conveniences stores may soon become law in Missouri.

A bill to allow it is cruising toward passage in the Missouri Legislature.

With the rise of the brew pub has comes a rise in demand for carryout beer -- straight from the tap to the fridge at home.

“It’s fresh. It’s fresh. They don’t need to put a born on date on it,” smiled craft beer fan, John Weber, of St. Charles.

It’s already legal to fill large “to go” bottles called growlers at places that brew their own beer.

The new bill would allow people to refill 1 quart to 1 gallon growlers at any place licensed to sell a six pack of Budweiser that may be interested in selling draft beer, too.

State Rep. Robert Cornejo/(R) St. Charles County: “My bill says if you have a retail package liquor you can sell beer growlers,” said State Rep. Robert Cornejo, a Republican from St. Charles County. “I think you’re going to see QT, I’ve been approached by supermarkets about this. I’ve been approached by convenience stores about this.”

A QT spokesman confirmed company officials are keeping an eye on the Missouri bill, though the company currently does not offer draft beer growler sales at any stores in any states.

“[The bill] opens up a whole new market of people who maybe of people who maybe don’t go out to the craft breweries all the time or go to the grocery store and pick up a six pack,” said Rob Weisen, general manager of the Ferguson Brewing Company restaurant and bar in Ferguson. “They can pick up a growler of our beer and give it a try and hopefully they like it. They’ll want to come out here to our brewery and try other ones.”

“If I can have their beer, if a package liquor store purchases one of their kegs and offers their beer and I’m familiar with it or want to try something new, it just offers me more choices that I think ought to be made by me rather than government restrictions,” Weber said.

There are concerns that draft beer on the go is going to make it more likely that people are going to drink and drive. Supporters point out it’s a lot easier to pop open a 12 ounce can of beer than it is to fiddle with a growler.

“Ideally you take these home, you open it up at home, pass it around with your friends, let everyone enjoy it, talk about different kinds of beers,” Wiesen said.

People are already doing it: collecting growlers from breweries across the St. Louis area.

The Ferguson Brewing Company alone has sold thousands.

There are specific labeling, dating, refilling, cleaning, and capping requirements. The Missouri House has already passed the bill. It is now headed to the floor of the Missouri Senate.

If it passes there and the Governor Jay Nixon signs it into law, it will take effect August 28th.

HB 279