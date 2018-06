× Fatal accident on I-55

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – A St. Louis man is dead after a Sunday morning car crash in South St. Louis County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that 32-year-old Steven Torlina was killed around 2 am on southbound I-55 at Reavis Barracks Road. Authorities say he lost control of his car, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Torlina was pronounced dead at the scene.