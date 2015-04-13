The Doctor Is In- Little league baseball injuries

Posted 1:02 pm, April 13, 2015, by , Updated at 01:01PM, April 13, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- KPLR`s `Doctor is In` Dr. Sonny Saggar, is here today to help celebrate arguably the biggest day in the St. Louis sports calendar. It's Opening Day and, we`re talking baseball, but with a focus on little league injuries.

Dr. Saggar brought along Kevin Leighton, a baseball coach, who is currently coaching youth baseball for the `STLHealthWorks.com Mavericks.'

Dr. Sonny Saggar is a practicing Emergency Physician and Internist, and the founder of STLHealthWorks.com.

Twitter @DoctorIsInSTL | Facebook: DoctorIsInSTL | Blog: DoctorIsInSTL.com

 

 