Missouri Department of Conservation to host Wetlands for Kids Day Apr. 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- If you`ve never thought of wetlands as being way cool, then you`ve never been to Wetlands for Kids Day. The Missouri Conservation Department and its partners are celebrating them this Saturday with fun and educational experiences for the whole family. Dan Zarlenga explains.

Wetlands are very important because they act as buffers that absorb flood waters after heavy rains. Their soils acts as sponges to soak up impurities and cleanse water. They also provide a great habitat for wildlife.

Wetlands for Kids Day is hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation and Ducks Unlimited, sponsored by the Mississippi Duck Hunters Association and the Enterprise Foundation.

There will be a duck wing maze, crafts and artwork projects for kids, live snakes, turtles, salamanders and frogs to see, birds from the World Bird Sanctuary and more.

Wetlands for Kids Day Saturday, April 4th from 10a.m. -3p.m.

August A. Busch Conservation area

2360 Route D, St. Charles

Free!

For additional information call 636-441-4554 or visit http://mdc.mo.gov/media/image/wetlands-kids-day.