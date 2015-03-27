University City murder suspect caught in Arizona after police chase

PINAL COUNTY, AZ – A Missouri murder suspect has been captured by Arizona Police after a high speed chase. He is accused of killing a University City woman in an office on Tuesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says that Michael Mcafee, 52, refused to pull over for a traffic stop. He led them on a chase on westbound I-10 on Thursday night. Police were able to stop his car with stop sticks. Mcafee crashed his vehicle and briefly barricaded himself inside.

He was eventually arrested at around 9:30pm. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office took him to jail on charges of first-degree murder and an armed criminal action warrant as well as for fugitive of justice and felony flight.

Keisha Powell, 43, of Northwoods was found dead inside an office located in University City on Tuesday morning. She had a gunshot wound. Police believe Powell knew her killer.