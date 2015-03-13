× Trial set for Erich Nowsch in Las Vegas mom’s killing

Las Vegas, NV (KVVU) — Erich Nowsch entered not guilty pleas in Clark County District Court on Thursday connected to the fatal shooting case of Las Vegas mom Tammy Meyers. After Nowsch entered the pleas, Judge Michael Villani set a trial date of May 26. A grand jury last week indicted Nowsch on counts of murder, attempted murder and firing a weapon from a vehicle.

The counts stem from the Feb. 12 shooting of Meyers, who was wounded outside of her home after a confrontation with another vehicle. In police documents, investigators suspected Nowsch as the person who followed Meyers and her 22-year-old son to their home before the shooting. Meyers was shot in the head and later died in the hospital Feb. 14.

Nowsch was taken into custody Feb. 19 following a brief standoff with police.

After Nowsch’s arrest, Tammy Meyers’ husband, Robert Meyers, told the media the family knew the teen and actually helped the man in the past.

The attorney for Erich Nowsch, Conrad Claus, said his defendant’s legal team will claim self-defense. The team also intends to question the version of events given by both Las Vegas Metro police and the victim’s family.