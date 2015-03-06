Man charged in St. Louis Community Credit Union robbery

JENNINGS, MO (KPLR)- A St. Louis man has been charged with robbing the St. Louis Community Credit Union on Tuesday, March 3rd. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on Timothy Davis, 44, of the 7100 block of Farley, for one count of Robbery in the First Degree.

Davis is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department City of Jennings Detail responded to a call for a bank robbery at the St. Louis Community Credit Union located located in the 7300 block of West Florissant Avenue. Authorities say Davis handed a note to the bank teller, indicated he had a weapon and demanded money. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Davis confessed to the robbery that was captured on surveillance. His fingerprint was found on the note.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Person’s Unit presented the case to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office this on Thursday, March 5th.