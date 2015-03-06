Christian rapper talks domestic violence, wife’s sexual abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KPLR)- Christian Rapper, Jason "Json" Watson is responding to the domestic violence pledge with a new website called, dontkeepsecrets.org. On this site, Jason tells his wife's story of sexual abuse as a child, a husband's perspective on the issue, and how they've healed together. He joined us on News 11 at noon to share his story.

Json will also begin the tour for his new album, "No Filter," that's set to release on Tuesday, March 10th.

He has a concert scheduled for Friday, March 6th at the Dream Center located at 4324 Margaretta Avenue. Tickets are $10.

For additional information visit dontkeepsecrets.org