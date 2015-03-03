× Larry Rice files suit against St. Louis over homeless shelter

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Reverend Larry Rice of the New Life Evangelistic Center has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of St. Louis. The lawsuit is part of an ongoing battle between the city and Rice over his homeless shelter.

Currently Rice’s homeless shelter is limited to only housing 32 people, but frequently it has sheltered as many 300.

Rice says the city using its city revised code in a manner that violates religious and constitutional rights.

Rice plans on opening a new shelter in the metro east soon. Meanwhile the City of St. Louis is planning to open two new homeless shelters by mid-April and expand others.