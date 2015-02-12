Valentine’s Day menu at Cheshire Inn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Chef Rex Hale from the Restaurant at the Cheshire visits KPLR to share his recipe for Milk Chocolate Panna Cotta with Strawberry Champagne Compote.

Milk Chocolate Panna Cotta with Strawberry Champagne Compote (makes eight servings)

7 ounces good-quality milk chocolate

4 leaves of gelatin

6 ounces whole milk

8 ounces Heavy Cream

3 ounces sugar

For the Panna Cotta

Lightly oil eight individual molds of 3 ounce capacity each. Chop the chocolate roughly in small pieces, and place in a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water, without stirring. Once the chocolate has melted, remove from the heat and set aside so that it cools slightly.

Soak the gelatin leaves in cold water for about 5 minutes.

Place the milk, cream and sugar in a heavy-based pan and bring to a simmer. Remove from the heat and strain through a colander on to the melted chocolate. Stir well to combine. Squeeze the gelatin to remove the excess water and add to the mixture, stirring as you do so to dissolve the gelatin. Pour into the molds and cool completely. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.

For the strawberry and champagne compote

1 pound strawberries, hulled and quartered

1 pound sugar

¼ teaspoon lemon juice

½ ounce unsalted butter

3 ounces champagne

To make the strawberry compote, put the strawberries, sugar and lemon juice into a large pan and gently mix together.

On a low heat, warm the mixture. Once the sugar has dissolved then increase the heat and boil rapidly for five minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the butter.

Leave to cool for 15 minutes, stir in the champagne.

To serve, drop the base of the mold into warm water then quickly remove and run a small knife around the outside and turn out on to chilled plates and spoon strawberry compote around the Panna Cotta.