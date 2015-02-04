Crews blast Chain of Rocks Canal bridge for 2nd time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, IL (KTVI)- Crews once again set off an explosion to take down part of the old Chain of Rocks Canal Bridge Wednesday after things didn't go as planned the first time. Another explosion means more traffic headaches on I-270. IDOT thought everything had gone as planned but then realized a section of the old bridge did not fall because some explosives failed to go off. That wasn't the only problem.

A piece of the old bridge hit the new bridge when the explosion went off. That caused some minor damage to the outside part of the concrete barrier wall.

The structural integrity of the bridge is still fine but repairs will have to be made to the $104 million new bridge.

At 9:45a.m. crews will close I-270 both ways between Riverview and Route 3 for an explosion set to take place at 10:00a.m. They are hoping the explosion will take care of the rest of the old westbound bridge. The I-270 closure could last two hours.