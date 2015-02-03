× Did Carrie Underwood rip-off local band’s music video?

ST. LOUIS – A local rock band has a friendly bone to pick with country music superstar Carrie Underwood.

On Tuesday morning’s Rizzuto Show, which can be heard on 105.7 FM, the hosts—one of whom is a member of the band Greek Fire—seemed to take umbrage with the video for Carrie Underwood’s latest single.

The segment, which can be heard on the Rizzuto Show’s podcast page (at the 8:37 mark), with the crew recapping Greek Fire’s video for Top of the World, which was released in the summer of 2014. In the video, a young boy runs into the woods and pretends he’s a hero out to save his father from a boring, 9-to-5, mundane life.

Underwood released the music video for Little Toy Guns, a new song from her Greatest Hits album, just a few days ago. In that video, a young girl takes to the woods and lives a fantasy in which she saves her parents from marital discord.

‘‘Almost shot for shot,” Rizzuto says. ‘‘…Carrie Underwood is not coming up with her own video concepts – somebody from the Carrie Underwood camp.”

Philip ‘Moon’ Sneed, lead vocalist for Greek Fire and co-host of the Rizzuto Show, says the band’s fans alerted them to Underwood’s new video over the weekend. Sneed says the band did speak with lawyers about the situation.

‘‘I’m not interested in money that I didn’t earn and I’m not interested in disparaging Carrie Underwood in any way,” says Sneed.

Sneed’s cohorts seemed intent on making Underwood aware of the similarity of both videos, inviting their fans to tweet the country singer and link to Greek Fire’s video.

We have embedded both videos below so you can judge for yourself.

First we have Greek Fire’s video:

And Carrie Underwood’s video: